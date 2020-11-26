Cameroon’s electoral body Elections Cameroon (Elecam) on Wednesday reassured of increased security following threats by armed separatists to disrupt maiden regional elections in the two Anglophone regions of the country where an armed separatist conflict is in progress.

Chairperson of Elecam Enow Abrams Egbe said that the security situation in the regions remained a major concern but reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure the elections scheduled for Dec. 6 take place peacefully.

“I can reassure the candidates and the voters that adequate measures have already been taken so that they can move in peace to accomplish their fundamental civic duty under the watchful but above all discreet eyes of the defence and security forces as well as anti-COVID 19 agents deployed in the field,” Egbe said during a meeting held in the capital, Yaounde to review final preparations for the elections.

Early Wednesday, separatists issued a statement on social media warning traditional rulers and municipal councillors who are the major actors in the elections, to boycott the elections or be “arrested and kept in custody or eliminated.”

A dozen political parties will take part in the elections which the government hopes will help appease the separatist crisis in two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.