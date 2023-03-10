Cameroon’s electoral body urges observers for Senate elections to be professional

Cameroon’s electoral body, Elections Cameroon (Elecam), on Thursday urged national and international observers for Senate elections scheduled for Sunday to remain professional in the discharge of their duties.

“Ensure that your observations are exact and exercise professionalism in drawing up reports. Refrain from making observations in public or in the media before any official declaration,” Erik Essousse, director general of Elecam, said during a meeting with observers in the capital, Yaounde.

He added that the observers should abide by the code of conduct, ensure impartiality, and respect the authority of the elections management body and the sovereignty of the country.

The election is the third of its kind in the Central African nation and “everything has been put in place” for the polls to be “free and fair,” Essousse said.

Sunday’s elections will see municipal and regional councilors elect 70 senators in ten regions of the country and the president of the republic will appoint 30 other senators, to sum up to 100 senators who will run the senate for five years. Enditem