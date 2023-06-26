Cameroon’s gendarmerie detains 30 suspects, seizes artisanal weapons

The Cameroon National Gendarmerie said Wednesday that its forces have detained 30 suspects with a cache of arms and ammunition and cannabis in the country’s South region.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday during an operation in Efoulan locality of the Mvila division in the region, said gendarmerie commander Terence Sama while presenting weapons to the press Wednesday.

It was part of a nationwide operation to “cleanse” the country’s cities of criminal activities, he said.

Officials said the suspects will appear in court “as soon as possible.” Enditem