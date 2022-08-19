Cameroon’s H1 inflation surges to 5.1 percent

Cameroon’s inflation rate, as measured by the consumer price index, rose to 5.1 percent in the first half of 2022, the highest since June 2021, according to the Cameroon National Institute of Statistics (NIS).

The surge was mainly driven by an 8.0 percent increase in food prices, as a result of a drastic increase of 9.8 percent in bread and cereal prices, 9.2 percent in meat prices, 9.1 percent in fish and seafood prices and 13.5 percent in oil and fat prices, the NIS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NIS recommended the government further promote the consumption of substitute local goods and intensify aquaculture to reduce the country’s dependence on imports. Enditem