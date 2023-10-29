Cameroon’s main opposition party elects new leader

Cameroon’s main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF), on Sunday elected a new leader for a renewable five-year term.

Joshua Osih, an entrepreneur and member of parliament, will now lead the SDF after obtaining the majority of votes during an elective convention of the party held in the national capital of Yaounde.

Osih vowed to uphold the principles of the party and serve it “to the best of my ability.”

The 54-year-old joined the SDF in 1991 and was the party’s candidate for the 2018 presidential election, in which he came fourth.

He succeeded the late John Fru Ndi, who dominated opposition politics in Cameroon for more than 30 years.