Cameroon’s National Assembly approves military cooperation with Russia

Cameroon’s National Assembly has ratified the Cameroon-Russia agreement on comprehensive military partnership and cooperation.

The agreement, which was signed last April by the defense ministers of Cameroon and Russia, was approved during a plenary session of the Lower House of Parliament Wednesday night.

According to Cameroon’s Defense Ministry, the deal covers the sale of weapons as well as intelligence sharing, gathering and training and an agreement to engage in peace support operations under the United Nations.

Lawmakers stressed the need to build up Cameroon’s armed forces to become a standardized, modern and effective force through a better understanding of modern military tactics and practices, which are to be learned through proposed bilateral programs with Russia.