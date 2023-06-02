Cameroon’s prominent traditional leader released after over one year of captivity

A prominent traditional leader in Cameroon’s Anglophone region of Northwest was freed Thursday after more than one year of captivity, according to local authorities.

Fon (title of traditional leader) of Bambalang village, Yakum Kevin Teuvih, was freed in an operation carried out by the Cameroonian army, said Adolphe Lele L’Afrique, the region’s governor.

Teuvih, who is also the president of the Northwest House of Chiefs and a high-ranking member of Cameroon’s ruling party, was kidnapped by separatist fighters in December 2021.

He is doing well and healthy and will soon be reunited with his family, local authorities said.

Cameroon’s army has since 2017 been fighting English-speaking militias seeking to form a breakaway state they call “Ambazonia” in the country’s English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest. Enditem.