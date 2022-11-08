Cameroon’s ruling party holds leader’s 40th anniversary celebration

Cameroon’s ruling party Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) on Sunday held rallies in the country’s war-torn Anglophone regions to celebrate the 40th anniversary of president Paul Biya who is also the leader of the party.

Members assembled in main towns of the Southwest and Northwest, the two English-speaking regions of the country and called for cessation to an armed separatist conflict that has ravaged the regions.

“The CPDM militants must do everything possible to convince our brothers who are in the bush and fighting government. They should drop their arms and join the disarmament center,” Jean Nkuete, the party’s Secretary General said during celebrations in Bamenda, Cameroon’s largest Anglophone city which is also a stronghold of separatists.

It was the time first since the conflict started in 2017 that the party held a mega rally in the city hitch-free.

Biya, 89, became president of Cameroon in 1982 following the resignation of the then president Ahmadou Ahidjou. Enditem