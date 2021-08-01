Cameroon’s West region bans pig products as African swine fever looms

The importation, distribution and sale of pigs and pig products have been banned temporarily in Cameroon’s West region as African swine fever (ASF) looms, according to a decision made public Monday by the region’s governor Augustine Fonka Awa.

Officials fear a possible swine fever which could have enormous consequences in the region, one of the country’s major pig production bases.

The measure has been taken after officials said 30 unusual pig deaths were reported early July and the cause of deaths is yet to be ascertained. The consignment of the pigs was transported from the Northwest, a region that shares boundary with the West region.

The authorities have warned that those who go against the decision “will face severe sanctions.”

ASF is not dangerous to humans but it is fatal to pigs and could have serious economic effects if it spreads among livestock. Enditem