CAMFED, CENDLOS sign MoU to promote ICT and STEM education

CAMFED Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS) to promote Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, particularly for girls.

CAMFED is an international non-profit organisation that works to eradicate poverty and inequalities through girls’ education and young women’s empowerment.

In Ghana, CAMFED works in the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Bono East, Bono, Western, Eastern, Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central regions.

CENDLOS on the other hand, is a specialised agency under the Ministry of Education responsible for, among others, advising on, supporting and coordinating open distance e-learning activities in partnership with the public and private sectors.

Under the five-year partnership, the two organizations will collaborate to promote the study of STEM and ICT courses by girls and share relevant experience, expertise, data relevant for the project, and best practice to guide interventions.

The two organisations will also collaborate to promote child protection and safeguarding practices in the STEM and ICT sectors, while undertaking joint monitoring of project activities being undertaken.

In his remarks at the signing ceremony, Executive Director of CENDLOS, Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, said CENDLOS was prepared to partner and work with organisations in the public and private sectors to promote education using ICTs.

CENDLOS would, consequently, be working to provide content for those pursuing TVET courses to enable them to access education from remote locations.

Nana Adwabour expressed satisfaction with the partnership with CAMFED, adding it would go a long way to expand access to education for all.

He praised CAMFED for its work to promote girls’ education and women’s empowerment.

In her response, Programmes Director of CAMFED Ghana, Ms. Muni Issifu, noted the great work CENDLOS was undertaking to expand access to education using distance learning and open schooling.

She said the partnership with CENDLOS would contribute significantly to the work of CAMFED, particularly, the ongoing 60 Million Girls Mobile Learning Lab Project.

Ms. Issifu explained that the 60 Million Girls Mobile Learning Labs Project titled: “Use of STEM and ICT Focused Mobile Learning Labs to Mitigate the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on High School Girls in Ghana”, aimed to enhance the quality of STEM and ICT education, while developing level-appropriate skills in these areas.

It is also designed to increase student engagement and attendance in class and will be implemented in girls-only public schools.

It will reach 2,500 to 3,000 female students during the implementation period.