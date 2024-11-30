CAMFED Ghana and NSA Conclude Successful Monitoring of Learner Guide Programme in Northern Ghana

CAMFED Ghana and the National Service Authority (NSA) have successfully concluded a monitoring exercise on the implementation of the Learner Guide Programme in selected schools across Northern Ghana.

The initiative, which featured the highly impactful ‘My Better World’ curriculum, left school Heads, Learners, and Learner Guides excited about its positive outcomes.

The monitoring exercise was aimed at familiarising the joint team from NSA and CAMFED with the programme’s implementation, assessing its progress and challenges, and exploring ways to enhance its effectiveness in teaching and learning going forward.

Partnership

The partnership between NSA and CAMFED focuses on improving education in Ghana through innovative and sustainable approaches needed to drive home inclusivity.

The monitoring exercise covered 12 schools, including Zo Simli Girls’ Junior High School, Koblimahagu Sobriya Junior High School, Tamale Presbyterian Junior High School, Tamale Senior High School, Bishop’s R/C Junior High School, and Choggu Yapalsi M/A Junior High School.

Other schools visited were Walewale Senior High Technical School, Kperiga D/A Junior High School, Walewale Girls’ Model Junior High School, Savelugu Senior High School, Rawda Tul-Atfal Junior High School, and Kanshegu Junior High School.

Some School Heads, Ibrahim Sebiyam, Suleimana Nindu Fuseini, and Mohammed Sayibu of Walewale Senior High School, Koblimahagu Islamic Junior High School, and Tamale Presbyterian Boys’ Junior High School, respectively, commended the programme for its significant impact on learners’ academic performance.

Appeal

They appealed for the initiative to be extended to schools currently not benefiting and called on CAMFED to liaise with the Ghana Education Service to increase contact hours for the sessions.

They further urged the NSA to post more National Service personnel to their schools to support the programme and general teaching efforts.

The Head of Communication and Strategic Partnership for CAMFED, George Yaw Adorshie, assured stakeholders of their commitment to sustaining and enhancing the programme. He promised that CAMFED would continue creating an enabling environment to improve teaching and learning outcomes. “I have heard all the requests and can assure you that it will be tabled before management. It is important that the learning environment remain conducive to promoting better teaching and learning outcomes,” he noted.

Assurance

For her part, the Director of Inclusion at NSA, Dr. Elizabeth L.B. Zortovie, lauded the impressive performance of learners during the visit and reaffirmed NSA’s commitment to deploying additional personnel to strengthen the initiative. “Indeed, I’m thrilled by commending NSA for supporting your schools in the area of National Service Personnel postings. We will do more postings in the specific backgrounds you have requested in the next service year,” she assured.

Some Learner Guides, Munira Ibrahim, Ayagma Ruphina, Musah Mutaratu, Abdul Rahman Ruzikatu, and Manuel Rebecca expressed gratitude to CAMFED and NSA for the opportunity to contribute to the programme saying, “They pledge to uphold its objectives and ensure its success.”

Learners also praised the partnership for the support and promised to work hard to achieve academic excellence.