Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    News

    CAMFED Ghana and NSA Conclude Successful Monitoring of Learner Guide Programme in Northern Ghana

    By: Amanda Atunah

    Date:

    CAMFED Ghana and the National Service Authority (NSA) have successfully concluded a monitoring exercise on the implementation of the Learner Guide Programme in selected schools across Northern Ghana.

    The initiative, which featured the highly impactful ‘My Better World’ curriculum, left school Heads, Learners, and Learner Guides excited about its positive outcomes.

    The monitoring exercise was aimed at familiarising the joint team from NSA and CAMFED with the programme’s implementation, assessing its progress and challenges, and exploring ways to enhance its effectiveness in teaching and learning going forward.

    Partnership

    The partnership between NSA and CAMFED focuses on improving education in Ghana through innovative and sustainable approaches needed to drive home inclusivity.

    The monitoring exercise covered 12 schools, including Zo Simli Girls’ Junior High School, Koblimahagu Sobriya Junior High School, Tamale Presbyterian Junior High School, Tamale Senior High School, Bishop’s R/C Junior High School, and Choggu Yapalsi M/A Junior High School.

    Other schools visited were Walewale Senior High Technical School, Kperiga D/A Junior High School, Walewale Girls’ Model Junior High School, Savelugu Senior High School, Rawda Tul-Atfal Junior High School, and Kanshegu Junior High School.

    Some School Heads, Ibrahim Sebiyam, Suleimana Nindu Fuseini, and Mohammed Sayibu of Walewale Senior High School, Koblimahagu Islamic Junior High School, and Tamale Presbyterian Boys’ Junior High School, respectively, commended the programme for its significant impact on learners’ academic performance.

    Appeal

    They appealed for the initiative to be extended to schools currently not benefiting and called on CAMFED to liaise with the Ghana Education Service to increase contact hours for the sessions.

    They further urged the NSA to post more National Service personnel to their schools to support the programme and general teaching efforts.

    The Head of Communication and Strategic Partnership for CAMFED, George Yaw Adorshie, assured stakeholders of their commitment to sustaining and enhancing the programme. He promised that CAMFED would continue creating an enabling environment to improve teaching and learning outcomes. “I have heard all the requests and can assure you that it will be tabled before management. It is important that the learning environment remain conducive to promoting better teaching and learning outcomes,” he noted.

    Assurance

    For her part, the Director of Inclusion at NSA, Dr. Elizabeth L.B. Zortovie, lauded the impressive performance of learners during the visit and reaffirmed NSA’s commitment to deploying additional personnel to strengthen the initiative. “Indeed, I’m thrilled by commending NSA for supporting your schools in the area of National Service Personnel postings. We will do more postings in the specific backgrounds you have requested in the next service year,” she assured.

    Some Learner Guides, Munira Ibrahim, Ayagma Ruphina, Musah Mutaratu, Abdul Rahman Ruzikatu, and Manuel Rebecca expressed gratitude to CAMFED and NSA for the opportunity to contribute to the programme saying, “They pledge to uphold its objectives and ensure its success.”

    Learners also praised the partnership for the support and promised to work hard to achieve academic excellence.

    Previous article
    Kwame Awuah Darko Claims Ashanti Region No Longer a Stronghold for NPP Ahead of 2024 Elections
    Next article
    Do Not Acquiesce To Brash Accusations Of Political Players – Ghana Army 
    Amanda Atunah
    Amanda Atunah
    Amanda Atunah, is the 2022 Student Online Journalist and a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism(GIJ)

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jeune Afrique Unveils Africa’s 30 Most Attractive Cities: A Groundbreaking Ranking

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    Jeune Afrique, in partnership with its sister magazine The...

    Afrobarometer Hosts Inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop to Support Africa’s Next Generation of Researchers

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    Afrobarometer hosted its inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop in November,...

    Ghanaians Urge Stronger Institutional Protection Against Gender Discrimination and Harassment

    Roger A. Agana Roger A. Agana -
    According to the latest findings from an Afrobarometer survey,...

    The Golden Gamble of the Gold Coast is ‘GALAMSEY’

    Dr. Maxwell Ampong Dr. Maxwell Ampong -
    How does a young, budding entrepreneur write about galamsey,...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Jeune Afrique Unveils Africa’s 30 Most Attractive Cities: A Groundbreaking Ranking

    Real Estates 0
    Jeune Afrique, in partnership with its sister magazine The...

    Afrobarometer Hosts Inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop to Support Africa’s Next Generation of Researchers

    Science 0
    Afrobarometer hosted its inaugural Emerging Scholars Workshop in November,...

    Ghanaians Urge Stronger Institutional Protection Against Gender Discrimination and Harassment

    News 0
    According to the latest findings from an Afrobarometer survey,...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE