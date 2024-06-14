CAMFED Ghana Celebrates 10-Year Partnership with MasterCard Foundation

Campaign For Female Education (CAMFED) Ghana has convened a scholars program partner meeting today at the Lancaster Hotel in Accra.

The importance of the occasion was the culmination of the ten-year relationship between the MasterCard Foundation and Camfed Ghana on the scholar’s program.

National Director of Camfed Ghana, Fairuza Safian spoke at the occasion about the partnership’s aim and how it helped train young women in rural communities.

“It provided comprehensive support to academically gifted young women in rural communities within Camfed’s operational regions to access, secondary and tertiary education,” she said.

Fairuza indicated that their goal was to provide young girls with the skills they needed to become leaders, with a focus on helping them through senior high school and postsecondary education.

“The goal of the scholar’s program was to provide comprehensive support to 4,000girks through senior high school And 2,000 young women through tertiary education,” she said

She continued to state that the yearly research and learning summits organized by Camfed Ghana and its partners were a key component of the scholar’s program because they provided a unique venue for stakeholders and participants to learn from one another.

She expressed gratitude to the MasterCard Foundation and other partners that helped make the program successful.

“We are grateful to the MasterCard foundation, ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, partner secondary and tertiary education institutions, scholars, and parents for their confidence in us”

Meanwhile, the chief of Yapei Traditional Area, Yapeiwura Dr.A.B.T Zakariah, acknowledged his gratitude to Camfed and the MasterCard Foundation for playing a significant part in the lives of these young women.

The Howard and Associates representative in Kenya, Doreen Odhiambo, and Comfort Eshun, a Research Assistant and Scholar Alumni, both commented on the program’s impact, noting its incredible influence on the lives of young women through its three primary initiatives: senior high school support, high school transition support, and tertiary opportunities.

Camfed Ghana’s programs manager, Christian Z.Agbebo, discussed the strategy for 2024-2029, which focuses on three instruments with the ultimate goal of assisting 5 million young women in obtaining formal education, financial support, and learning guides.

“The 2024 strategy is coined on three key stages which is implementing the comprehensive support system that is focused on marginalized girls, enabling young women to transition to a secure livelihood and to join a network of leaders, and driving adoption and scale of best practices in national education systems”.