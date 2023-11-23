CAMFED Ghana creates a new strategic plan that will improve girls’ education   

Madam Fairuza Safian, the National Director of CAMFED Ghana, has disclosed that CAMFED has developed a new strategic plan to improve girls’ education and empower women economically over the next six years.

She said for the period 2024-2029 CAMFED Ghana would implement a comprehensive support system targeted at the most marginalized girls, enable young women to transition to secure livelihoods and join a powerful peer network of leaders, as well as drive adoption of best practices in national education systems at scale.

Madam Safian disclosed this during a media engagement as part of efforts to forge mutually beneficial working relationships with the media.

She said the plan involved multiple educational opportunities for girls and young women to become leaders of change as part of CAMFED effective strategy to tackle poverty and inequality as part of the strategies plan.

Madam Safian indicated that a total of 663,455 girls have been supported with bursary since the beginning of CAMFED operations in Ghana.

She said that the number of girls receiving economic support (bursary) is 18,980, comprising 16,436 at secondary level and 2,544 at primary level and 35,894 of enterprises by mid-year stand at 445. In enterprises have been supported since the beginning of CAMFED operations in Ghana.

Ghana has also supported girls and young women to be equipped and capacitated to become economically independent to be able to achieve their fullest potentials.

Mr Christian Zico Agbebo, Programmes Manager of CAMFED Ghana, highlighted on CAMFED impact in girls’ education, said about 643,964 students have been directly supported to go to school, in addition of 153,649 students who also received bursary support from CAMFED.

According to him, 2,400 Teacher Mentors and Community Mentors have been trained to support girls in 1,189 CAMFED partner schools and 1,107 Learner Guides trained to support students in secondary and primary schools.

CAMFED works in five countries in Africa namely Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania and Malawi.

In Ghana, CAMFED operates in 38 districts across the Northern, North East, Savannah, Bono, Bono East, Western, Eastern, Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, Upper West and Central regions.