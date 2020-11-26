The Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has presented 40 start-up kits to young entrepreneurs in the Ekumfi District in the Central Region to improve their businesses.

Thirty female business start-ups and 10 female business growth components have benefitted, under the CAMFED Ghana District Business Community programme, spearheaded by the traditional women in the District.

The business growth group comprised young women entrepreneurs between 18 to 35 years, with sufficient skills and well equipped to support other people along the job creation value chain.

The business start-ups are young adults who have the skills but without the requisite tools to start their businesses.

The items included hair dryers, sewing machines and accessories, chest freezers, industrial machines, glass bottles and juice dispensers.

Mr Osei Agyenim Boateng, the Programmes Officer, CAMFED Ghana, said the initiative formed part of the NGO’s African Works Programme to empower young entrepreneurs to be self-employed and contribute to national development.

He said the programme was being carried out across the 36 operational districts in the country, adding that the presentation was the second under the entrepreneurship programme.

Nana Yedu IV, the Chief of Ekumfi Esuehyia, on behalf of the Council, commended CAMFED Ghana for the initiative to empower the young ladies to be productive in their business endeavours and enhance their livelihoods.

CAMFED was founded in 1993 with the mission to eradicate poverty in Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of young women.

It operates in Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, and Malawi.