CAMFED intensifies education on Sexual Reproduction Health

The Executive Director of CAMFED Ghana, Madam Fairuza Safian has stated that many Ghanaians are not abreast of the policies in relations to Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) in the country.

This was contained in a study conducted by Trenz Consult in some selected communities across the country bringing to bear misinformation around sexual & productive health.

The study revealed that cultural and traditional believe systems have contributed to issues on SRH which is not publicly discussed in communities in the country.

Addressing a gathering in Accra, Madam Fairuza Safian said the primary objective of the study is to engage stakeholders in the health space about the need to discuss challenging issues on SRH to young people.

The gesture she explained is to sensitise the youth and how best they can refrain from sexual encounters in their respective communities and the dangers associated with such activities.

According to her, government must collaborate with development partners and collectively work together to adequately fund and support programmes on SRH, adding that the country have brilliant policies that must be implemented to run health activities.

The Lead Team of Trenz Consult, Mr. Archibald Adams in a presentation outlined the need to engage traditional and religious leaders, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) among others to help break socio-cultural barriers on SRH.

He however called for the inclusion of SRH education in the curriculum in schools to enable young people be abreast with the emerging issues and the ability to address SRH in schools and communities across the country.

Throwing more light on the study, he said 80 percent of households were of the view that young people between the ages of 10 and 15 be educated on sexual reproductive health to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

He therefore urged government to fund SRH programmes and resource health facilities as part of the effort to solve SRH emergencies.

Report by Ben LARYEA