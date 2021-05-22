CAMFED Ghana has provided 100 young women entrepreneurs with start-up kits and specialist equipment to launch or grow their businesses in 2021.

Madam Sally Ofori-Yeboah, National Director, CAMFED Ghana, said: “Working with our partners, CAMFED is focused on unlocking resources and creating an enabling environment, so that young women are on a steady footing to meet the personal and economic challenges that lie ahead.”

The presentation ceremony, attended by traditional leaders, CAMFED partners, entrepreneurs, training providers and mentors, was made concurrently at the Dakpema Chief Palace and Sagnarigu Chief Palace.

A statement from CAMFED Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the initiative was part of Young Africa Works, the Mastercard Foundation’s strategy to enable 30 million young Africans to secure dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

At the end of December 2020, it said CAMFED Ghana had supported 2,000 young women under the business start-up scheme, and a further 1,080 young women had been supported with business growth.

CAMFED’s programme titled: “Women Leading for Jobs and Prosperity in Ghana” comprised six components to be implemented over a three-year period.

The components of the programme are: Learner Guide and bursaries; Transition, TVET, Business start-up, Business growth, and Co-operatives/rural sales networks.

Following the latest call for proposals, CAMFED, through the District Business Committee (DBC) members in Tamale Metro and Sagnarigu Municipal, assessed the business needs of the entrepreneurs and awarded kits and equipment to the successful applicants based on their individual requirements, the statement said.

Items distributed included industrial sewing machines, knitting machines, weaving machines, baking ovens, refrigerators and hair dryers.

The young women were also trained in business management, packaging and branding, business registration, and bookkeeping.

Ms Zainab Yussif, a Business Growth Entrepreneur, who expressed her contentment with the support said: “I produce local drinks for sale. With the refrigerator I received from CAMFED, I will be able to produce in larger quantities and employ young women to sell for a commission”.

In 2021, the statement said, 10,200 young women comprising 1,200 TVET, 6,000 business start-up and 3,000 existing business beneficiaries would be supported with training, stat-up kits, and equipment to enable them start, sustain and grow their business, the statement noted.

It explained that CAMFED had seen the immense return on investment of supporting young women to transition from school into secure livelihoods, as they provided employment and mentorship for others, and use their resources to send more girls to school.

Although many business owners had been facing additional hardship due to the pandemic, those specialising in preserving food, sewing masks, and manufacturing soap, for example, had been able to supply essential items at affordable prices to local community members.

They had also donated to those most in need, in a collective effort to weather the storm, the statement said.