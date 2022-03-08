Camidoh, Joey B Lighten Up Independence Day

It was all excitement for the hundreds of music fans gathered at the Untamed Empire on the Spintex Road in Accra as they were thrilled with a classic musical concert dubbed “Jameson Connects Gh”.

The concert organized by popular whiskey brand “Jameson” was part of celebrations to mark Ghana’s 65th independence with plenty to eat and drink for the fans who trooped to the concert.

The concert lined up some high-profile artistes in Ghana with rapper Joey B demonstrating his unique stagecraft performing back-to-back hits for the fans.

Afrobeats artiste Camidoh who is undoubtedly one of the hottest musical acts in the country also mounted the stage to perform his ground-breaking “Sugarcane” with fans chanting the lyrics stanza by stanza.

Multiple-award winning songstress MzVee demonstrated her blistering energy on the stage bringing the venue to a standstill with hits upon hits.

Numerous emerging artistes including Marince Omario, Essilife, Lawrence, Asibrene, among others had their turns on stage to thrill fans with their craft.

The concert also witnessed exhibitions of some unique Ghanaian clothing and artefacts on display.