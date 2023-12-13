Campaign for district elections heats up as days draws closer

As the 2023 District Level Elections (DLE) are fast approaching and campaign activities heating up, candidates are adopting various strategies to win the hearts of voters.

The upcoming elections comprise of the District Assembly and Unit Committee polls where people at the local level are to elect their representatives to the District, Municipal or Metropolitan Assemblies.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled December 5 to 15, 2023 to take over the mounting of campaign platforms in the electoral areas to ensure an even playing field for all candidates.

According to Ghana’s District Assembly Elections Act of 1994, District Assemblies must be reconstituted every four years by the conduct of the District Level Elections (DLE).

The EC says the DLE is expected to take place in 6,272 electoral areas and 38,622 polling stations nationwide.

A visit to some of electoral areas in three constituencies of the Greater Accra region revealed that candidates contesting the DLE have intensified their campaigning activities to win more support and engender interest in the exercise among the people.

In the Okaikoi South Constituency, which has electoral areas such as Kantsean, Mukose, Kaneshie, Awudome, Gon-te, Bubuashie, Bubii and Avenor, the EC officials mounted the campaign platforms at vantage places for the candidate to tell electorates of their stories.

For the Kantsean electoral area, for example, three candidates namely Ibrahim Tetteh Ankrah, the incumbent assembly member, Lawrence Ghartey and Bright Kofi Gomado are in the contest.

While Mr Ankrah asked the electorates to retain him to continue with his developmental programmes for the localities, Mr Ghartey and Mr Gomado on the other hand campaigned on the promise of fresh and dynamic leadership to improve their lot.

The candidates also urged the voters to be interested in selecting their local leadership and not to be apathetic to DLE which they have a lot of benefits for the people.

The story was not different for the rest of the electoral areas in the Okaikoi South Constituency,the Okaikoi Central and Okaikoi North constituencies.

The Okaikoi Central constituency has five electoral areas; Wuoyeman, Anorthuman, Gbemomo, Olengele-Koona and Blema-Gor.

The Okaikoi North constituency has five electoral areas which are Nii Boi Man, Akweteman, Achimota, Aborfu and Anumle,