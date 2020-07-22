Guzakuza has launched crowdfunding platforms to raise capital to support 100 women in Agribusiness in Africa.

The initiative which was outdoored yesterday on Zoom will help mobilize funds via gofundme, Alexpay & Facebook to cushion women in Agribusiness during the corona virus pandemic.

Also at the event, the call for application for ignite 2020 was launched to enable women who qualify for the programme to sign up.

Ignite is a model Agri-accelerator Ignite is for women in Agribusiness under 40 years old and it is implemented and tested in full in Accra, Ghana. Ignite raises public and private funding to finance its operations.

Speaking at the event, Nana Adjoa A. Sifa, CEO, Guzakuza, stated that young women in Agribusiness find it difficult to scale due to factors like inadequate technical know-how, market access limitation and a lack of mentorship. Due to this Ignite, an Agri-business accelerator model for African young women in Agribusiness was started.

She also added that the sudden outbreak of the CoronaVirus Pandemic has hit most of their sponsors badly, hence their inability to fund this year’s Ignite programme.

“We want to make this whole experience easier and make Ignite 2020 free for every woman in Agribusiness who needs it”. Nana Adjoa A. Sifa explained.

According to her the crowdfunding will enable many young women in agribusiness on the African continent to build their own capacities, receive toolkits, relevant resources and a community of like-minded peers. In effect, they will be able to build disruptive agribusinesses that can withstand uncertainties and in effect be able to produce food for the world’s population.

Previous Igniters also shared the impact their making with their agribusiness.

The general public can make donations via any of the links below.

Alex Pay..

https://alexpay.africa/supporting-100-women-in-agribusiness

GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/covid19-support-women-in-agribusiness-ignite

Facebook.

https://web.facebook.com/donate/291767928709167/?_rdc=1&_rdr

