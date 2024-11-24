Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Campaign Van of NPP Parliamentary Candidate in Ghana Destroyed by Fire

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    A campaign van belonging to Sammi Awuku, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North, was set ablaze on Friday, November 22, 2024, in the town of Mamfe Akuapem, located in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

    The fire completely destroyed the vehicle, reducing it to ashes and damaging key equipment, including the sound system and other campaign tools. The van had been part of a convoy accompanying Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who was in the area for a series of political events.

    Earlier in the day, Mrs. Akufo-Addo had inaugurated a clinic for a deprived community in the constituency before joining Awuku to campaign in various markets in a region largely dominated by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which includes many Ga-Adangbe settlers.

    According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred as the campaign convoy made its way back to Mampong from Adawso. The campaign van, leading the convoy, began to emit thick smoke, prompting the team to pull over for safety. Shortly after, the vehicle exploded in flames.

    Fortunately, all four people aboard the van were safely evacuated before the explosion occurred. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

    Previous article
    Kuami Eugene Confident He Will Thrive After Leaving Lynx Entertainment
    Next article
    Ghana Consul General Calls for Mass Support for NPP in Nanton to “Break the 8”
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    Headlines 0
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE