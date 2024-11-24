Campaign Van of NPP Parliamentary Candidate in Ghana Destroyed by Fire

A campaign van belonging to Sammi Awuku, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North, was set ablaze on Friday, November 22, 2024, in the town of Mamfe Akuapem, located in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

The fire completely destroyed the vehicle, reducing it to ashes and damaging key equipment, including the sound system and other campaign tools. The van had been part of a convoy accompanying Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who was in the area for a series of political events.

Earlier in the day, Mrs. Akufo-Addo had inaugurated a clinic for a deprived community in the constituency before joining Awuku to campaign in various markets in a region largely dominated by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which includes many Ga-Adangbe settlers.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred as the campaign convoy made its way back to Mampong from Adawso. The campaign van, leading the convoy, began to emit thick smoke, prompting the team to pull over for safety. Shortly after, the vehicle exploded in flames.

Fortunately, all four people aboard the van were safely evacuated before the explosion occurred. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.