Can Ghana Achieve the Elusive Goal of Cutting Taxes and Increasing Revenues?

By Peter Kojo Apisawu

Introduction

The notion that cutting taxes can lead to increased revenues has been a topic of debate among economists and policymakers for decades. This concept, often referred to as the Laffer Curve, suggests that reducing tax rates can stimulate economic growth, leading to increased tax revenues. However, the validity of this theory has been contested, and its applicability to developing countries like Ghana is uncertain. This article examines the possibility of cutting taxes and increasing revenues in Ghana, exploring the theoretical underpinnings, empirical evidence, and policy implications.

Theoretical Framework

The Laffer Curve, popularized by Arthur Laffer in the 1970s, posits that there exists an optimal tax rate that maximizes tax revenues. The curve suggests that as tax rates increase, tax revenues initially rise, but eventually decline as tax rates become too high, discouraging economic activity. Conversely, reducing tax rates can stimulate economic growth, leading to increased tax revenues.

Empirical Evidence

Numerous studies have investigated the relationship between tax rates and tax revenues, yielding mixed results. Some studies have found evidence supporting the Laffer Curve, while others have failed to corroborate its predictions.

In the context of Ghana, a study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) found that reducing tax rates can lead to increased tax revenues, but only if accompanied by measures to broaden the tax base and improve tax administration (IMF, 2018). Another study by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) found that reducing tax rates on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) led to increased tax compliance and revenues (GRA, 2020).

Policy Implications

While the empirical evidence suggests that cutting taxes can lead to increased revenues in Ghana, several policy implications must be considered:

1. Broadening the tax base: Reducing tax rates must be accompanied by measures to broaden the tax base, such as increasing the number of taxpayers, improving tax administration, and reducing tax exemptions.

2. Improving tax administration: Effective tax administration is crucial to ensuring that tax revenues are collected efficiently and effectively.

3. Targeted tax cuts: Tax cuts should be targeted at specific sectors or industries that are likely to stimulate economic growth and increase tax revenues.

4. Fiscal discipline: Reducing tax rates must be accompanied by fiscal discipline, ensuring that the government’s expenditure is aligned with its revenue goals.

Conclusion

While the Laffer Curve suggests that cutting taxes can lead to increased revenues, the empirical evidence in Ghana is mixed. To achieve the elusive goal of cutting taxes and increasing revenues, policymakers must consider the policy implications outlined above. By broadening the tax base, improving tax administration, targeting tax cuts, and maintaining fiscal discipline, Ghana can potentially achieve the desired outcome. However, careful consideration of the specific context and empirical evidence is necessary to ensure that tax policy reforms are effective and sustainable.

References:

GRA (2020). Tax Compliance and Revenue Mobilization in Ghana. Accra: Ghana Revenue Authority.

IMF (2018). Ghana: Selected Issues. Washington, D.C.: International Monetary Fund.

Laffer, A. B. (1979). The Laffer Curve: Past, Present, and Future. Heritage Foundation Backgrounder, 125.