Miami Jackpots is the latest slot to land at South Africa’s favourite online casino, taking players to Ocean Drive where they can join a jackpot party like no other

JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Springbok Casino is asking players if they can handle the heat in the latest Realtime Gaming slot to hit its game lobby, Miami Jackpots.

Players are taken to Ocean Drive, the hottest party street in Miami, where they are given the chance to dance into the night where Free Spins and Jackpot wins await.

The Miami symbol acts as the Scatter in the base game and when they land on the reels they pay, but, before they do, wins are multiplied by the total bet and added to the win line.

If three Scatter symbols appear on reels two, three and four the Pick a Bonus feature is activated with players given four options to choose from.

The first is 20 Free Spins with a x2 Multiplier, the second is 15 Free Spins with a x3 Multiplier, the third is 12 Free Spins with a x12 Multiplier and the fourth is 10 Free Spins with a x5 Multiplier.

While Free Spins can lead to some truly hot wins, as the name suggests, Miami Jackpots is all about jackpot wins – as the saying goes, tans may fade but jackpots last forever.

To trigger the jackpot, between three and nine Neon Sun symbols must lands on the reels – wins are then multiplied by the total bet and added to the line wins.

The Miami Jackpots party starts at Springbok Casino on 30 June and the game can be played via download, instant play, web browser and native application.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Miami Jackpots is a quick hit jackpot game like no other. The theme is incredible, letting players spin the reels to the party beat of Ocean Drive while they soak up the unique Miami atmosphere.

“Of course, Miami Jackpots is all about those big wins and with Free Spins combined with regular jackpot wins, there is plenty of opportunity to land wins hotter than the famous Miami sun. This really is a great slot and we look forward to seeing our players party hard.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Springbok Casino:

www.springbokcasino.co.za

Contacts

Media Enquiries

Sarah Blackburn



Go Marketing



T: 0034628499459