Can Zambia’s ex-governing party bounce back after losing polls?

As the Patriotic Front (PF) departs from the throne of governing Zambia, questions have started arising on whether the party will be able to survive and possibly come back into power.

There is no doubt that the future of the party hangs in balance if events after the bitter loss in the just-ended elections are anything to go unless the party takes drastic measures to re-organize itself.

The PF, which has been governing Zambia since 2011, lost power to the United Party for National Development (UPND) during the Aug. 12 general elections.

On the other hand, the party suffered losses in its strongholds where the UPND made inroads by grabbing both parliamentary, local government and mayoral seats. A number of the party’s senior members, including former ministers, lost their parliamentary seats.

Questions have since started being raised as to whether the party will be able to survive after losing power given that the situation has been worsened following reports that incumbent party President Lungu may not continue as leader of the party.

A number of party members have already started leaving the party, with most of them joining the now governing UPND.

The questions are being asked considering that two former governing parties have not been the same after losing power.

Both United National Independence Party (UNIP), which ruled Zambia from 1964 when the country got independence and the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) which succeeded it are currently only existing on paper with no representation at either parliamentary or local government level.

Party members have since started calling for an overhaul of the current leaders in Central Committee, the party’s governing council, over its poor performance in the just-ended elections.

Party members are especially calling for the firing of the secretary-general whom they are accusing of being behind the dismal performance in the elections.

The members are especially angered that the selection of candidates to contest parliamentary seats was flout with corruption, resulting in strong party candidates being sidelined.

This resulted in the sidelined candidates standing as independents, with most of them winning in constituencies where they stood.

The party youths are appalled that the executive committee decided to hold a meeting to review the party’s performance during the elections and to chart a way forward.

The executive committee met on Aug. 21, where it was agreed that the party should conduct an introspection and postmortem to establish what could have caused its loss in the just-ended elections.

Given Lubinda, who was appointed as new Chairperson for Information and Publicity at the meeting, said the introspection shall take the form of candid review of all policies, occurrences, statements and all other omissions and commissions made especially by those entrusted with the mandate to provide leadership.

He told reporters during a press briefing that the review process will commence within the shortest possible time, adding that lessons learned will help the party make necessary amends.

Lubinda, who expressed confidence that the party will bounce back, added that the party still has a strong base with a number of lawmakers and councilors.

Antonio Mwanza, who was appointed as the party’s National Youth Chairman, also expressed optimism that the party will bounce back, adding that the party has learned lessons from the loss.

He said the postmortem to be undertaken will be based on an internal analysis, adding that it will be a continuous process that will help the party chart a way forward.

“We have learned a lot from this election and we will continue with our retrospection. It will be an honest analysis of what went on internally,” he said in an interview with a private television, Diamond TV.

But party youths believe that the party needs a complete overhaul if it will have any chances of bouncing back.

Indeed, as the main opposition political party, it will injurious to the country’s democratic dispensation if it is allowed to die. Despite the country having over 30 political parties, many of them only exist on paper.

Renowned constitutional lawyer John Sangwa says the party should not be allowed to die because the country’s democratic system needs strong opposition political parties for it to work effectively.

According to him, there is a need to get rid of the culture of destroying political parties through defections and mismanagement of political organizations.

The PF, he said, needs to rebrand and re-organize itself after losing elections instead of sinking into oblivion. Enditem