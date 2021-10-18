CANA President Congratulates Ghana Swimming Association

President of CANA Africa, Mr. Sam Ramsamy has congratulated the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) for successfully hosting the 14th CANA Africa Juniors and Seniors Swimming and Open Water Championships.

The highly respected South African spent some days in Ghana to witness the organization of the competitions which took place at the Bukom International Pool at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

“I am highly impressed” he told Yours Truly when quizzed on the general organization of the week long championship.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah who ensured that his ANOCA colleague enjoyed the hospitality of Ghana said the event was great and has inspired many Ghanaians to love swimming.

He commended the Team South Africa who swept most of the medals, and praised countries like Egypt, Morocco and Senegal who performed well.

He praised Abeiku Jackson for climbing the medals podium twice as he placed second and third in his events.

President of the Ghana Swimming Association, Mrs. Delphina Quaye also hailed Team Ghana which is made up of young swimmers and wished them a brighter future.