Canada stunned rivals the United States 1-0 in the Olympic women’s football semi-finals on Monday to march into the final.

Jessie Fleming’s 74th minute penalty settled the game in Kashima against a strong US team including Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz.

Australia face Sweden in the other semi-final in Yokohama later on Monday.

The US, who are also world champions, had won three Olympic women’s football golds in a row between 2004 and 2012. Rio 2016 champions Germany did not qualify for Tokyo.