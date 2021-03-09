The Canadian government announced that it’s designating March 11 as National Day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Monday that it will also signify a reflection on the significant impacts all have felt due to COVID-19, from isolation and unemployment to losing time with friends and families.

“Early last year, our lives, and the lives of everyone around the world, were forever changed by the emergence of COVID-19,” Trudeau said.

“Today – one year after the first known death of a Canadian to the disease – we now mourn the tragic loss of more than 22,000 parents, siblings, friends, and loved ones.”

“During this crisis, Canadians have remained resilient. They have helped neighbors, given to organizations, put signs in their windows to support our health care workers, and lent a hand wherever possible,” he said in the statement.Trudeau said all Canadians have experienced sacrifice and loss over the past year.

“As we continue to deal with the impacts of the global pandemic, your government will continue to do whatever it takes, for however long it takes, to support you.” “We all have a role to play in ending this pandemic, and the crisis is not over yet. In recognition of how far we have come and how far we still have to go,” Trudeau added.

As of Monday afternoon, Canada reported a cumulative total of 888,952 COVID-19 cases and 22,259 deaths, according to CTV.As of March 7, a total of 2,039 cases of COVID-19 variants have been reported across Canada, including 1,905 B.1.1.7 variants, 121 B.1.351 variants, and 13 P.1 variants, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Monday.

Ontario reported 1,631 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 10 additional deaths. Hospitalizations in the province stood at 626, with 282 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

A stay-at-home order in Toronto, Peel Region, and North Bay was lifted Monday as the province loosens pandemic restrictions.

The three regions were the last ones still under the order, and are transitioning back to the government’s color-coded pandemic response framework.Quebec reported 579 new cases and nine additional deaths on Monday.

People in many parts of the province will be able to eat in restaurants and work out in gyms starting Monday as five regions are downgraded from red to orange on the province’s color-coded pandemic alert level system