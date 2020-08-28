Canada announced Friday afternoon to extend the current ban on most international travelers another month to Sept. 30 to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“Our government is extending the existing restrictions on international travel to Canada by one month — until September 30, 2020 — to limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair in a tweet.

Canada implemented a series of measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the restrictions on entry to all travellers who are not Canadian citizens and permanent residents, to stem the spread of COVID-19 in March.

The restrictions, which were first put in place in late March for a 30-day period and extended since every month, prohibit all non-essential or discretionary travel to Canada from countries other than the United States. This includes any leisure travel, such as vacation and entertainment travel, for non-Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Canadians who choose to travel abroad, including to the United States, will be required to self-isolate upon their return.

Essential workers, including health-care professionals, airline crews and commercial truckers, will continue to be exempt from quarantine measures.

Some immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be also allowed to enter Canada by air if exempt.

Friday’s announcement does not affect the Canada-U.S. border, which remains closed to all non-essential travel until Sept. 21.