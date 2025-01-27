Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit Set for July 2025 in Saskatchewan

The inaugural Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit is scheduled to take place on July 16-17, 2025, at Innovation Place in Saskatchewan, Canada, organized by Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana (GEN-Ghana) in collaboration with Voazok Agritours Canada.

The summit is poised to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together leaders, policymakers, investors, researchers, and entrepreneurs from both Canada and Ghana to explore innovative opportunities and foster collaboration within the agribusiness sector.

The two-day event will offer a rich program including keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and networking sessions aimed at driving economic transformation and food security. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the summit will address key themes such as agricultural value chain development, agro-processing, agri-tech, market access, and climate resilience.

Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder/MD of GEN-Ghana, emphasized the importance of the summit for fostering entrepreneurial growth and connecting stakeholders. “This summit is a platform to amplify the voices of agribusiness leaders, showcase Ghana’s potential on the global stage, and strengthen the ties between our two nations,” he said, highlighting the event’s potential to create lasting impact in both countries.

Derrick Owusu-Kodua, CEO of Voazok Agritours, expressed similar enthusiasm, calling the summit a unique opportunity to bridge expertise from both countries and address global food security challenges. “Together, we aim to inspire a new era of agribusiness excellence that will benefit communities, businesses, and the environment for generations to come,” he said.

The summit will also be guided by Dr. Marry Bur, Professor Emerita at the University of Saskatchewan and former Principal Investigator for the Technical Education for Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (TEDMAG). Dr. Bur, as Chair of the Advisory Committee, emphasized the summit’s role in creating a collaborative space for innovation, partnerships, and sustainable growth.

This collaborative summit aims to unlock new opportunities for agribusinesses and strengthen the agricultural ties between Canada and Ghana, with a shared goal of enhancing food security and promoting economic development.