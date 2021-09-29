Canada-US Line 3 Oil Pipeline Completed, Service Will Begin on Friday

The Canadian natural gas developer Enbridge announced on Wednesday that it completed its $9 billion Line 3 pipeline replacement project and service will begin at the end of the week.

The 1,097-mile-long pipeline will deliver 760,000 barrels of crude oil daily from Alberta, Canada, to the US state of Wisconsin. Enbridge replaced most of Line 3’s 34-in diameter pipeline with a new 36-inch diameter pipeline.

“Enbridge Inc. announced today the achievement of a major milestone with the substantial completion of the Line 3 Replacement Project and the establishment of an in-service date of October 1,” the company said in a press release.

A segment of the Line 3 pipeline that went through 337 miles in Minnesota faced strong opposition from environmental and tribal groups who claimed it threatened to harm water resources and may violate several tribes’ treaty rights to hunt, fish and gather wild rice in the region.

However, in June the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Enbridge had received key approvals from state regulators to allow the completion of the pipeline.

