Canada’s Evolving Legacy of Exploitation and Discrimination

Canada’s record on racial equity has come under renewed scrutiny after a series of reports and legal challenges highlighted deep-rooted injustices.

In August 2024 a United Nations investigator, Tomoya Obokata, warned that the country’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program “serves as a breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery”

His findings documented how migrant labourers, often from Mexico, Guatemala or the Caribbean, enter Canada in debt and effectively “locked in debt bondage” to their employers.

Workers told investigators they face wage theft, long hours, unsafe conditions and harassment, yet are barred by “closed work permits” from seeking better jobs or reporting abuse

Human rights groups have long noted that the system was built on racialized control: tied visas were introduced in the 1960s specifically to regulate Black Caribbean and other non-white farm labourers.

An Al Jazeera report on a related class-action suit stresses that these conditions were implemented “for racist reasons” and have “caused harm to generations of racialised workers”

Advocates say government reforms so far leave core problems untouched. Ottawa has responded to international criticism by promising tighter oversight and targeted permits, but it stopped short of major changes.

UN officials and activists point out that without granting permanent status or open work permits, foreign workers remain dependent on employers for housing and healthcare, a setup that entrenches exploitation .

One rights organizer warned that calls for reform can even be “weaponized” by xenophobic politicians if they focus on blaming migrants rather than fixing the system .

Critics argue that slashing immigration numbers, as the government recently announced, fails to protect those still entering under current rules and overlooks the “systemic racism and exploitation embedded within the program’s design”

Parallel debates over colonialism in Canada underscore how these labour issues reflect broader patterns of marginalization. Indigenous leaders and international observers note that Canada’s development projects and policies often ignore the rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

In 2023 the UN Special Rapporteur on Indigenous rights urged Ottawa to halt mining and pipeline projects on unceded Indigenous lands until affected communities give their “free, prior and informed consent”. Domestically, the 2021 discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools reignited demands to confront the country’s colonial history.

The Guardian reported that the shock of those findings prompted widespread calls for a reassessment of “the country’s colonial history and the structural inequalities that persist today”. Observers point out that Indigenous peoples in Canada continue to face higher rates of violence, incarceration and poverty – results they trace to generations of dispossession and cultural suppression.

These revelations have prompted legal and political ripples. In the migrant-worker context, a $500-million class-action lawsuit filed this year alleges that tying work permits to individual employers violates the Charter of Rights. In Indigenous affairs, the government has rolled out an action plan to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, but critics say progress is slow and uneven.

Human rights organizations emphasize that promises of corporate accountability and reconciliation must be backed by action. For example, advocates note that Canada still lacks a binding law to compel businesses – especially mining and energy firms – to respect human rights at home and abroad. Rights experts stress that piecemeal efforts are insufficient without confronting the underlying power imbalances that allow exploitation to flourish.

Historically, Canada’s institutions were built on colonial attitudes that privileged certain groups. Immigration laws prior to the 1960s explicitly favored Europeans and barred many non-white people; when Canada introduced its points-based system, officials simultaneously imposed tied-worker visas on Black and Indo-Caribbean labourers. At the same time, Indigenous children were taken from their families to state-funded schools designed to erase their cultures.

A federal truth commission later found that this system amounted to “cultural genocide”. UN rights monitors now warn that the legacy of these policies endures: Canada must address “deep-set, systemic and structural racism affecting Indigenous Peoples” if it hopes to make true progress.

As experts and community leaders emphasize, understanding this history is essential to understanding why exploitation and inequity still surface in Canadian society today.