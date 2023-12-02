Canada’s job markets decline further in November

Canada’s employment was little changed in November and the employment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 61.8 percent as growth in the population continued to outpace employment growth, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 5.8 percent, continuing an upward trend observed since April, said the national statistical agency.

According to the agency, employment increased in manufacturing and construction. There were declines in wholesale and retail trade, finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing.

Total hours worked fell 0.7 percent in November and were up 1.3 percent on a year-over-year basis, the agency said.

Most immigrants who had arrived in the previous five years faced challenges finding work related to their post-secondary credentials or work experience acquired abroad, Statistics Canada said.