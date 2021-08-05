Canada’s Warner joins elite club with decathlon gold

Canada’s Damian Warner got a first major decathlon title at last with Olympic gold and did so in style as the fourth man over the magic 9,000-points barrier.

Warner garnered 9,018 points in the gruelling two-day event after sprinting the final 200 metres of the concluding 1,500m race, taking the gold after four minor medals on the big stage.

He joins French world record holder Kevin Mayer (9,126), American Ashton Eaton (9,045) and Czech Roman Sebrle (9,026) in the elite 9,000 club.

Mayer got silver with 8,726 points, and young Australian Ashley Moloney took bronze with 8,649. World champion Niklas Kaul of Germany retired injured during the 400m on day one.