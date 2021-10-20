Canadian government supports women in rice production

The Canadian Government through the Government of Ghana has supported five women Farmer Based Organisations (FBO) in the production of rice in the Central Region to boost rice production.

According to Mr. John Tawiah Aidoo, the Assin South District Agric Officer, the five Organisations at Assin Akweteykrom had formed the ‘Onua Do’ Women’s Group to work together for effective results.

Group led by Mrs. Agnes Tetteh, had received a grant of GHC30,000.00 from the Canadian Government, as they enthusiastically embraced the support.

To meet the criteria for the grant, Mr. Aidoo said the Group had to build a structure, before they would be supplied with equipment needed for the production of rice.

The equipment includes Destoner Machine, Threashure and a Milling Machine.

The Canadian Government has already donated three harvestors to the Group for the intake of tools and equipment for the production of rice.

Rev. Ntim Fordjor, Member of Parliament for Assin South and also the Deputy Minister of Education, supported the Women with bags of cement and roofing sheets to get the structure ready.

In addition, the ‘Onua do’ Women’s Group, the Assembly Man of the Area, Mr. Robert Tettey and the Agric Department also supported.

Assin Akweteykrom is a town in the Assin South District that harvests large yields of rice and travel far distance to get their rice milled.

The women had breathed a sigh of relief with the intervention from the Canadian Government.

The leader, Mrs. Tetteh expressed delight at the project and noted that it would help boost their efforts in the planting of more rice.

Mr. Emmanuel Addo Yeboah, District Crop Officer, said under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, Assin Bankyease had stored large quantities of maize and needed buyers.

He advised farmers to plant more crops to enable the country have enough food reserves.