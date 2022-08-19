Canadian High Commissioner bids farewell to Deputy Foreign Minister

Madam Kati Csaba, the outgoing High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana, has paid a farewell call on Mr Thomas Mbomba, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, following the completion of her duty tour in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Madam Csaba proclaimed Ghana to be a true bastion of democracy and cooperation.

She stated that even though her tenure was short, she would continue to support Ghana’s vision for peace and progression especially in the area of human rights and security.

Mr Mbomba commended the High Commissioner on the outstanding work she had exhibited in strengthening the bilateral ties between Ghana and Canada in the areas of energy, agriculture, trade and defense and implored the High Commissioner to continue to champion the ideals of Ghana wherever she went.

Mr Mbomba wished her well in her future endeavors and assured her of Ghana’s determination to support her successor to strengthen the bonds of friendship between Ghana and Canada.