Canadian Independent College (CIC) Summer Camp

The long awaited Canadian Independent College Summer Camp is here again!

The Canadian Independent College Summer Camp is a 2-week fun-packed program organized every year for both CIC students and non-students to enrich their summer vacation by learning new things and having fun at the same time!

This year, 23 students have signed up for the camp which starts from Friday, August 5th, 2022 to Friday, August 19th, 2022. The program which is open to children from ages 10-17 years promises to offer a holiday season full of adventure, educational activities and much more.

The Summer Enrichment Camp allows for students to benefit from a rich program carefully carved to enable students enhance their learning experience by:

Developing advanced skills in a variety of organized sports activities by trained professionals (such as basketball, volleyball, baseball, and many others)

Combining exciting activities with innovative academic lessons to give an enriched educational experience

Embarking on road trips, excursions to beautiful sites such as the Toronto CN tower, Niagara Falls, Harborfront, Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory, Art Gallery of Ontario, Canada’s Wonderland, Bingemans, Queens Park, Skydome, Doon Heritage Village, Waterloo Region Museum and many other memorable locations

Learning a new language or improving the fluency in their native languages while participating in recreational activities

Sharpening leadership and social skills through meaningful interactions

At CIC we pride ourselves in raising well-rounded students who will indeed meet the challenges of today and the future, thus enriching the global community and we have no doubt that our campers will return better shaped for this purpose!

About Canadian Independent College

Canadian Independent College, Ghana (CIC Ghana) is a leading premium day and boarding North American university preparatory college providing a nurturing and positive learning environment. Established in 2008, CIC Ghana has been providing innovative and inclusive programs based on high academic standards tailored to meet the needs of each individual student.

Canadian Independent College offers Nursery, Pre-school, Kindergarten, Primary School, Middle School, High School, Pre-University and University Placement. Students who complete CIC Ghana are sure to attain the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) which is recognized all around the world. CIC Ghana represents excellence in preparing students for entrance into Universities and Colleges throughout the world. The school has a proud history of placing 100% of its graduates.

The ultra-modern boarding facility which is monitored 24 hours a day endeavors to make residence living as comfortable as possible and to keep students safe.