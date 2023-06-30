Canadian Murder Case : Accused person undergoes DNA test

Safina Mohammed Adzizatu, who is standing trial over the alleged murder of her Canadian boyfriend, Frank Kofi Osei, has successfully undergone DNA testing.

An Attorney General’s Department representative told an Adentan District Court that the Police were awaiting the DNA report, which is expected to be ready in two weeks’ time.

Receiving the DNA report would pave the way for committal proceedings at the District Court.

Safina and her accomplice Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku after the committal proceedings are expected to appear before an Accra High Court where the actual trial would kick start.

Safina, a first-year student at the University of Ghana, Legon, and Arku, a Technical Officer, have been charged with conspiracy and Murder of Frank Kofi Osei, a Canadian who was on vacation in Ghana.

Their pleas have been preserved by the District Court.

Frank Kofi Osei was allegedly murdered in cold blood at Ashalley Botwe School Junction, Accra in July 2022, when he visited Safina.

Safina and Arku were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

The two accused persons who are on bail are expected to reappear on July 11.