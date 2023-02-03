Canadian murder case adjourned to February 16

The murder case involving Safina Mohammed Adizatu, aka Safina Diamond, a student and Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a Technical Officer, has been adjourned to February 16.

The Adenta District Court on Friday, February 03, 2023, did not sit hence parties in the matter agreed and took a date.

Diamond is still on remand while her accomplice has been admitted to bail by an Accra High Court.

Diamond under a police escort was sent back to cells.

Depending on the advice of the Attorney General, the two could be committed to stand trial at the High Court.

Diamond, a first year student of University of Ghana, Legon, and Arku are being held for the murder of one Frank Kofi Osei, a Canadian on vacation in Ghana, at Ashalley Botwe, School Junction in Accra.

Osei, a Ghana domiciled Canada, was in Ghana for vacation when he was allegedly murdered.

Diamond is accused of allegedly stabbing the deceased (boyfriend) several times on his chin, jaw, back and later strangled him to death.

The two have been charged with conspiracy and murder. Their pleas are yet to be taken.

The facts as narrated earlier by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko were that on Sunday July 24, 2022, Osei, now deceased, visited Diamond, his finance, who resided at Ashalley Botwe School Junction and decided to spend the night with her.

According to the prosecution, at night, Diamond, Arku and other accomplices yet to be identified, allegedly stabbed Osei several times with a knife and strangled him to death.

It said Osei’s blood was afterwards cleaned up by Diamond and Arku allegedly while the deceased was in the room for a 24-hour period.

The prosecution said the accused persons allegedly later dragged the deceased from the first floor of the storey building through the stair case and dumped him at the gate of the house where the deceased had parked his Toyota Tundra.

According to the prosecution, on Tuesday July 26, 2022 at about 4:00am, Diamond called a police officer and alleged that her boyfriend visited her and died in her room.

The prosecution said the said police officer called the Police Patrol team, which rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased lying at the gate of Diamond’s house.

It said, however, Diamond and Arku were nowhere to be found.

The prosecution said the Police later traced Diamond to Ashalley Botwe School Junction and arrested her.

Arku, however, escaped to Kumasi, the prosecution said.