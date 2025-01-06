Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Poised to Step Down Amid Growing Calls for Resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly expected to announce his intention to step down from his leadership position, according to a source familiar with his thinking.

The source, who spoke to Reuters on Sunday (5 January), noted that while Trudeau has not made a final decision, he may declare his resignation as early as Monday.

The Globe and Mail reported earlier that Trudeau could announce his departure as the leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party after almost nine years in office. The decision, which would come ahead of a crucial election expected by late October, follows a series of unflattering polls indicating the Liberals would face a heavy defeat to the official opposition, the Conservatives.

Trudeau’s exit would leave the party without a permanent leader at a critical time, with sources indicating that the announcement could come before a meeting of Liberal legislators on Wednesday. As the situation develops, increasing numbers of Liberal MPs, troubled by the dire poll numbers, have publicly urged Trudeau to step down.

Trudeau, 53, assumed leadership of the Liberal Party in 2013 when it was in disarray, but managed to lead it to power in 2015 with a promise of “sunny ways” and progressive policies on gender equality and climate change. However, the realities of governing—particularly managing the effects of the pandemic and its aftermath—have left him facing growing criticism from within his own party.

One key moment came in December 2024, when Trudeau attempted to demote Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland after she resisted his plans for increased government spending. Freeland’s resignation and her subsequent letter accusing Trudeau of prioritizing “political gimmicks” over national interests marked a turning point, fueling calls for his departure.

Despite his earlier attempts to manage the growing pressures, Trudeau has struggled with public dissatisfaction, particularly over issues such as rising costs of living, immigration policies, and an overheated housing market. His handling of these challenges, combined with the Liberals’ declining fortunes, now seems to have convinced an increasing number of party members that a leadership change is necessary.

The prime minister’s office has not yet responded to requests for comment outside regular business hours. It remains unclear whether Trudeau will step down immediately or remain in office until a new leader is selected.