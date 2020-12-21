The public is hereby informed that FIFA has cancelled the FIFA U-17 & U-20 Women’s World Cup 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to member Associations through CAF on Monday, December 21, 2020, the World football governing body confirmed the cancellation of the two tournaments and the qualifiers.

“We regret to inform you that due to the worldwide situation that was strongly affected by the COVID 19 as well as the difficulties all confederations are facing to complete the qualifiers phase, FIFA decided to cancel both the U-17 & U-20 Women’s World Cups -2020. Consequently, the phases of all the continental qualifiers are as well cancelled. All member associations affiliated to CAF are kindly requested to take note of the cancelation of all the matches of the qualifier’s phases of the above-mentioned competitions” the letter read.

Ghana’s junior female national teams, Black Maidens (U-17) and Black Princesses (U-20) have been preparing for these tournaments. The teams broke camp in October following a temporal suspension of the qualifiers.