Cancellation: End of Year Party

The New Ghana Social Justice Forum(NGSJF), is calling on the President of the Republic of Ghana, Heads of Public Institutions, and State Agencies to cancel the upcoming End of Year Parties in all public institutions in Ghana because, Ghana is broke; as a result of the culture of corruption, mismanagement at public Institutions and State agencies and this is as a result of improper checks and balances at public administrations.

Ghana is with the begging bowl at IMF, among other reasons, due to the systemetic loot and share by public officials.

It is National betrayal, and exploitation of scarce resources, should government institutions stubbornly jettison this petition to cancel all upcoming End of Year Parties in public institutions. The following under listed reasons have necessitated this petition:

Economy In Crisis

1. Ghanaians groaning under hyperinflation of 35%, one of the highest in decades.

2. 850,000 join 6 million Ghanaians already wallowing in poverty.

3. Investors, bond holders threatened with withholding of payment via domestic debt exchange.

4. District Assembly Common Fund in arrears, stalling critical social infrastructure development at the district levels.

5. GETFUND mortgaged, leading to stalled education infrastructure projects.

We are by this policy document, reporting to the Ghana Police Service to arrest any public institution who disobeys this noble petition, and continue with the frivolous End of Year Parties at the time that, school kids studying under trees without tables and chairs. And precious kayayei hardworking, nursing mothers are embarrasingly languishing on the various streets of Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tema, etc.

The related organizations are urged to act accordingly.

Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

Yahaya Alhassan,

President.