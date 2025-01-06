Candace Owens Praises Nigerian Culture, Expresses Admiration for Their Values

American media personality and political commentator Candace Owens has garnered attention for her heartfelt praise of Nigerians and their cultural values, sharing her admiration for their strong sense of identity and family principles.

In a recent episode of her show, Owens spoke passionately about the values that Nigerians uphold, particularly in the context of family and marriage. She even went as far as to admit that she wished she were Nigerian, acknowledging the cultural unity and commitment she sees within the Nigerian community.

“I’m a Nigerian stan. I think Nigerians have their culture together,” Owens said in a TikTok video that quickly went viral. “Whenever you meet a Nigerian, whether a doctor in the US, their families take marriage very seriously.”

Her enthusiastic comments were a testament to her deep respect for Nigerian culture. She continued, “I wish I were Nigerian. I do a little bit, but I’m not. They do have a good culture… I’m a Nigerian stan. They are funny. They have very good values.”

Owens’ praise for Nigerians has resonated widely across social media, with many Nigerians expressing pride in their heritage and gratitude for her recognition. The viral video has helped solidify Owens’ growing connection with her Nigerian audience, sparking discussions about the strength and resilience of Nigerian culture around the world.

Her remarks further illustrate the global influence of Nigerian culture, with its emphasis on family, hard work, and community making a lasting impact on people from different walks of life.

Watch the video below: