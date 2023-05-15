Candidate promises to win Berekum East seat for NDC

Elder Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, the elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Berekum East has vowed to win the seat in the Election 2024 as thanksgiving to the party.

He said the confidence reposed in him by the delegates through his victory in the primaries by more than 70 per cent margin was an indication the party strongly believed in his candidature.

Elder Kyeremeh gave the assurance when he was delivering his victory speech after the Electoral Commission had declared him victorious in the NDC’s constituency parliamentary primaries held in Berekum, Bono Region.

He obtained 805 votes as against 339 votes garnered by his opponent Mr Isaac Oheneba Ansu- Gyeabour.

Elder Kyeremeh stressed that the election was just an internal affair but the ultimate desire by the party supporters was to win the Berekum East seat.

He, therefore, assured of bringing on board supporters of his opponent to be a united front to contest next year’s general election, saying that would propel them to attain victory.

In a related development, Mr Dickson Kyere-Duah, the elected parliamentary candidate for Berekum West in his victory address stated that the victory was a great responsibility signifying that the party expected nothing but to clinch victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024.

Mr. Kyere-Duah said the victory was going to transform to hard work towards the Election 2024, saying, “since beyond every contest there is cooperation and unity.”

He urged both winners and losers to unite and fight for a good course in the general election.

He announced a victory and reconciliation rally in the constituency next week to mobilise all the aspirants to walk on the principal streets of Berekum West to show the existence of unity in the Party.

Mr Kyere-Duah, the Director of Public Affairs of Sunyani Technical University obtained 366 votes and his two other aspirants, Martin Kwasi Owusu had 109 votes and Lawyer Barima Agyekum Hinneh obtained 42 votes.