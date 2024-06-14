CANEX Book Factory Creative Writing Workshop Invites African and Caribbean Writers

The CANEX Book Factory Creative Writing Workshop, hosted by Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) in collaboration with the James and Grace Adichie Foundation and Narrative Landscape Press Limited, welcomes prose writers of African and Caribbean descent.

This workshop, part of CANEX’s initiative to support and develop literary talent within Africa and its diaspora, will take place over ten days at a serene seaside resort in Aburi, Ghana, this summer.

Key Details:

Workshop Highlights: Participants will benefit from workshops led by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and a team of acclaimed writers, supported by legal and business professionals offering insights into the writing profession. Travel, accommodation, and local cuisine will be provided, fostering an ideal environment for creativity and learning.

Application Requirements: Interested writers must submit a 250–500-word prose sample and proof of nationality from an African Union member country or CARICOM territory. Translation services for Arabic, English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and Kiswahili will be available.

Submission Details: Submissions open from 15–30 June 2024 via the canex.africa website.

Join us at The CANEX Book Factory Creative Writing Workshop to enhance your narrative skills and professional development. This workshop is part of CANEX’s commitment to elevating the African book value chain, culminating in an Award Ceremony at CANEX WKND in Algiers, Algeria, from 16-19 October 2024.