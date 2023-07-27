CANEX SHORTS: Short Film Competition & Screenings

The African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), through its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme is excited to announce a short film competition and screening initiative, CANEX Shorts. CANEX Shorts is an exciting and dynamic competition for young filmmakers to be acknowledged for their work as well as to secure the opportunity to attend and be showcased at CANEX at IATF2023.

Filmmakers between the ages of 18 and 29 are invited to submit their films no longer than 5 minutes via Filmfreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/CANEXShorts in order to be considered for selection. A selection of films, curated by the selection committee, will be sent to the jury who will then select a short list of 10 films that will all be screened during the CANEX at IATF2023. From the short list, 3 winners – one in each category – will be selected:

Best Feature

Best Documentary

Best Animation

The winning filmmakers will be invited to CANEX at IATF2023 to showcase their films and to have the opportunity to connect with potential investors and other partners at the largest gathering of creatives on the continent. In addition, each winner will receive a cash prize.

CANEX at IATF2023 is scheduled to hold during Intra African Trade Fair 2023 and will further develop conversations and provide even more business to business and business to government opportunities through a 7 day gathering that will take place in Cairo, from 9 – 15 November 2023. The event will be another important milestone in Afreximbank’s implementation of the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme; a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative sector.

The third edition of IATF will hold under the theme “Connecting African Markets” and CANEX at IATF 2023 will bring together creatives, policy makers, financial institutions, business and political leaders, development partners, thought leaders and the most powerful and respected names in the Creative and Cultural Industries from across the continent and the diaspora.

This event will provide a unique platform for facilitating business, investment, collaboration, partnerships and inspiration amongst creatives across the value chain of diverse creative and cultural industry sectors from film, music, and fashion to culinary arts, sports, and visual arts amongst others, CANEX at IATF2023.

Selection Criteria

The competition is open to Africans living on the continent and in the diaspora

Films must be no longer than 5 minutes in length

The filmmaker must be between the ages of 18 – 29

The filmmaker must own all rights

Films can be in any language but those not in English, must be subtitled in English

A digital link to the film must be provided in the submission

Only one film per filmmaker

Selected filmmakers will be required to sign a release / rights agreement

Entrants must have a bank account where they can receive international payments

To enter, please visit Filmfreeway: https://filmfreeway.com/CANEXShorts

For more information: info@creativeafricanexus.com

To register to attend CANEX at IATF2023 for free: https://www.intrafricantradefair.com/en