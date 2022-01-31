CaNn CaNn Takes Over the World with “GO GO” single

With over fifteen (15) years of industry experience, the queen crooner is ready to cement and enunciate his name into the hearts of his many fans and music lovers across the breadth of Ghana and the world in its entirety.

Without floundering, the Joey on Da Track produced song tells a unique story of the bodily features of an African woman. It was served in a catchy and an easy to grasp manner making it relatable and easy to groove to.

His style of music is inspired through the gravitating melodies and riddims of roots reggae combined with dope lyrics via WU-TANG CLAN, an inspiration that makes his compositions unique and unaltered.

Though young, CaNn CaNn’s versatility has seen him share the same stage with most of the big GUNS on the international front and has performed on almost all the big venues across the world.

His latest, GO GO comes with a scenic video under the direction of THE SEKRET SERVIS. Thankfully, the song together with the video is enjoying a good number of radio and tv airplay on all the major media platforms in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview, the US-based Ghanaian Afro-Fusion artiste, who doubles as a sound engineer believes commitment and exposure to his craft is what keeps him moving and has provided him with longevity.

“I want to be at the top and work with the best, with goals of exploring many other aspects of the entertainment industry to follow in the future”.

Considering his keen sense of hearing and ability to improvise as a music artiste, CaNn CaNn together with his abled and hardworking team, Restless Media Group are ready to breakthrough with GO GO

GO GO is currently out on all streaming platforms.