Cann Neequaye And Abdul Mateen Gariba Thrill Boxing Patrons

Amateur sensation Cann Neequaye, son of Ghana Boxing Authority President Abraham Kotei Neequaye came up against UK based Ghanaian amateur Abdul Mateen Gariba.

The pair clashed in a contest for The LBO Youth Title at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Fight Night 11 of The Deluxy Professional Boxing League.

Cann, who is also a student of the prestigious Accra Academy , was the toast of fans as he displayed blistering hand speed and ferocious power.

But Abdul Mateen Gariba was no slob, he stood his grounds and gave Cann Neequaye a run for his money. Having brought along a huge entourage from Birmingham, UK into the arena, he wasn’t going to let them down. He exhibited finesse and won the hearts of many; earning plaudits by the end of the encounter.

The bout was declared a draw but the two young warriors showed a glimpse of a bright future and left an indelible impression on the minds of boxing lovers.

It is expected that Neequaye would also travel to the UK for a rematch soon.