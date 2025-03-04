Cann Neequaye and Daniel Otoo Set to Clash for National Super Bantamweight Title

Boxing fans are in for a thrilling night as Cann Neequaye and Daniel Otoo prepare to battle for the vacant Ghana Super Bantamweight Championship on March 6 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The highly anticipated fight, part of the ‘Shi Shii Shi’ Bill organized by Power Punch Promotions, promises to be a highlight of the Independence Day celebrations.

Cann Neequaye, popularly known as ‘Money Ray,’ boasts an impressive undefeated record of 15 wins, with 10 of those victories coming by knockout. The son of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President, Neequaye is determined to maintain his flawless record as he steps into the ring against his rival, Daniel Otoo. Otoo, with a record of 6 wins and 2 losses (4 KOs), is equally eager to claim the national title, setting the stage for a fierce 12-round showdown.

Neequaye, a product of Accra Academy, is expected to draw strong support from his schoolmates and fans, who will undoubtedly be at the arena to cheer him on. The fight is not just a test of skill and endurance but also a chance for Neequaye to solidify his reputation as one of Ghana’s rising boxing stars.

The event will feature other exciting matchups, including a clash between Henry Malm and Derrick Quaye. Additionally, Faisal Abubakar, the undefeated WBO Africa Super Lightweight Champion, will defend his title against Tanzania’s Abdul Zugo, who also holds an unbeaten record. This continental title fight is expected to be a high-stakes encounter, with both fighters aiming to prove their dominance.

The night will also showcase classic fighters such as Jessie Lartey and Musah Lawson, affectionately known as ‘Awoodede’ of the Ghana Prisons Service. Jacob Dickson of the Bronx Gym, Simon Tackie, and Habib Lartey will also appear on the bill, ensuring a packed evening of top-tier boxing action.

Tickets for the event are affordably priced, with popular stands going for 30 Ghana cedis and regular stands at 50 Ghana cedis. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, VIP and VVIP tickets are available for 100 and 200 Ghana cedis, respectively.

As the boxing community eagerly awaits this Independence Day spectacle, all eyes will be on Cann Neequaye and Daniel Otoo as they vie for national glory. With a lineup of talented fighters and a buzzing atmosphere expected at the Bukom Boxing Arena, March 6 promises to be a night to remember for boxing enthusiasts across the country.