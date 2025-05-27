Cannes Film Festival: Kemi “Lala” Akindoju Marks 20 Years In Nollywood In Grand Style

Renowned Nigerian actor, producer, and casting director Kemi “Lala” Akindoju is celebrating a major career milestone – 20 years in the film industry. She marks this anniversary with a groundbreaking achievement; contributing to Nigeria’s first-ever official selection at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, ‘My Father’s Shadow’, directed by Akinola Davies Jr., is featured in the Un Certain Regard section at the 77th edition of the festival – a powerful moment for Nollywood on the global stage.

Set against the backdrop of the 1993 Nigerian election crisis, ‘My Father’s Shadow’ is a semi-autobiographical narrative that follows a father and his two sons navigating Lagos during a day of political unrest. Akindoju served as the dialect coach and associate casting director, ensuring the film’s authenticity and cultural resonance.

Over the past two decades, Akindoju has been instrumental in elevating Nigerian storytelling. Her creative genius is behind some of Nigeria’s most successful and widely viewed productions. She co-produced ‘Gangs of Lagos’, the first African Original on Prime Video, which grossed over ₦230 million and ranked among the platform’s top 10 globally most-watched, non-English originals. She also served as a producer on ‘The Black Book’ another major Netflix success that made waves internationally. As a casting director, she played a pivotal role in the NAACP-nominated ‘Eyimofe’ and Disney’s first Nigerian animated series, ‘Iwaju’.

Her contributions span acting, production, and talent development. She founded ‘Open Mic Theatre’ in 2011, a platform that has launched numerous Nollywood careers, and created ‘The Actors’ Blueprint Course’ in 2020 to mentor emerging talents. Her dedication to the arts has been recognised globally; she is an alumna of the International Visitor Leadership Program by the U.S. State Department and the Berlinale Talents program.

Currently attending the Cannes Film Festival, Akindoju reflects on this dual celebration. “Marking 20 years in the industry at Cannes, with a film that represents a historic first for Nigeria, is profoundly humbling. It reinforces my commitment to telling stories that resonate both locally and globally”, she said.

‘My Father’s Shadow’ is set to premiere on 18 May, 2025, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.