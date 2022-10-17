Capacities Of SMEs Strengthened To Increase Exports

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) is building the capacities of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to help empower and strengthen them to increase production base to enter the international market.

Mr Francis Fosu Kwakye, Deputy Zonal Officer for Ashanti, Bono and Bono East regions, who stated this, said improvement of standards of products of SMEs and exporting more, would help the country achieve the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS) target of 25.3 billion dollars by 2029.

He was speaking at a day’s export school organised by GEPA in Ashanti region for registered SMES and prospective exporters in Kumasi aimed at equipping participants in the knowledge and skills needed for export.

They were taught on contract negotiations, social media marketing, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), trade agreements, skills in non-traditional exports (NTEs), among others.

Mr Kwakye said GEPA was building capacities of more exporters to expand production and add value to manufactured goods.

He said among the products that were being supported to help increase their export targets and improve the economy, were sugar, salt, cocoa products, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

Ms Diana Bosompem, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 360 Naturals Cosmetics, said the export school was a refreshing course to equip them with skills to enhance their exports activities.

She encouraged all SMEs to register their businesses with GEPA, to acquire the knowledge needed to improve their businesses and be export worthy.