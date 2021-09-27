Cape Coast Assembly rejects President’s nominee

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly on Monday, failed to endorse the President’s nominee, Mr Ernest Arthur as the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE).

The former MCE, who appeared sober by the turn of events secured 34 out of the 65 votes cast by the Assembly Members present, representing 52.3 percent while 31 voted no representing 47.6 percent.

Many Assembly members who were shocked to the core and could not fathom what might have caused the painful rejection of Mr Arthur called for calm and urged the Party to listen to the voice of the grassroots.

They claimed the former MCE had performed incredibly well and should have received an overwhelming endorsement and pledged to lobby their colleagues to secure endorsement for the President’s nominee.

In all, the Assembly made up of 45 elected members and 21 appointees with one reported dead, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority by as stipulated in the Local Government Act to ensure his endorsement.

Mr Richard Asenso, the Cape Coast Metro Electoral Officer, who supervised the polls, said voting would be conducted again within 10 days.

The function attracted scores of political party stalwarts from both sides of the political divide and traditional rulers.

The election was graced by Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, Mr Thomas Adjei Baffoe, former Deputy Central Regional Minister, Mrs Barbrah Asher Ayisi, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coaat North, and Mr Kweku Ricketts Hagan, MP for Cape South and former Minister of Finance.

Others were Mr Robert Kutin Junior, Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kingsley Adjei Boahin, Central Regional Coordinating Director, and Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Oguaa Omanhen.

Speaking after the election, Mrs Assan implored on the Assembly Members to endorse Mr Arthur, to accelerate development in the ancient city of Cape Coast.

She expressed optimism that the Members would have a change of mind and endorse the President’s nominee in the supreme interest of the people.

Earlier, Osabarima Kwesi Atta had re-echoed the tremendous role, cooperation, and support of the Assembly Members towards the rapid development of the area and appealed to them to bury their political differences and place the development of the Metropolis above personal and partisan interest.